What to expect from Ford Motor Q4 results amid supply chain disruptions

Feb. 02, 2022

The New State Of The Art Ford Production Line

Carl Court/Getty Images News

  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.63B (-1.0% Y/Y).
  • Revenue is expected to rise Y/Y despite global supply chain disruptions.
  • Analysts expect auto sales to fall 9.9% Y/Y in Q4 FY and to -5.6% for FY2021.
  • January U.S. sales remained flat Y/Y but EV segment saw triple digit growth of 167%. The company inetnds to invest another $2B in EV development.
  • The company has smashed consensus mark in Q3 despite revenue decline of 5%. Increased FY2021 adjusted EBIT outlook to $10.5B and $11.5B.
  • Last week, the company announced joint venture in China with Jiangling Ford Automobile Technology in which it will own 49% stake.
  • The company said last week that it will pause new orders until 2023 for its popular, gasoline-electric Maverick pickup truck, a high-technology, chip-intensive vehicle until summer of 2023.
  • Peer General Motors (NYSE:GM) is down after reporting mixed Q4 results and strong outlook for 2022.
  • Over the last 2 years, F has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • Earlier today, the company said its new electric F-150 can power homes during outages.
  • Shares have provided a total return of 92.7% over the period of one year, well above the S&P 500's total return of 22.18%:
