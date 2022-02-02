IntercontinentalExchange Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 1:56 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- IntercontinentalExchange (NYSE:ICE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.82B (-18.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.