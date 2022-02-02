Hanesbrands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 1:57 PM ETHanesbrands Inc. (HBI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (-2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HBI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.