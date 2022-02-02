LifeVantage plummets 15% post FQ2 estimates miss, lowered guidance
Feb. 02, 2022 2:03 PM ETLFVNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LifeVantage (LFVN -15.4%) shares fall on missing revenue estimates by $6.5M & Non-GAAP EPS estimates by $0.19 for FQ2.
- Total active accounts declined 6.3% to 163,000 as growth of 6.4% in Asia/Pacific & Europe was more than offset by declines of 11.0% in the Americas.
- Revenue breakdown: America -17.1% Y/Y; Asia/Pacific & Europe +2.1%Y/Y.
- Gross margin declined 120 bps to 81.5% which was due to increased inventory obsolescence costs, higher shipping expenses and mix shifts related to product and geography.
- Adj. operating income was $0.3M compared to $5.1M, in Q2 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 71.6% Y/Y to $1.9M.
- The Co. repurchased ~0.5M common shares for $3.2M under its share repurchase program.
- Strong balance sheet with $20.2M of cash and no debt.
- Lowered 2022 Guidance: Revenue-$212M-220M compared to previous guidance of $225-$235M (consensus of $224.6M); Adj. EBITDA of $18M- $20M compared to previous guidance of $22-$24M, Adj. EPS of $0.67-0.71 compared to previous guidance of $0.83 to $0.87 (consensus of $0.87).
