Will Shell's Q4 Earnings indicate significant growth as analysts expect?

Feb. 02, 2022 2:04 PM ETShell Plc - ADR (SHEL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

Shell Holds Annual General Meeting In London

Scott Barbour/Getty Images News

  • Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (compared to $0.05 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $58.66B (+33.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SHEL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • In its Q3 financial results, the company highlighted Q4 outlook in its segment results; For integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions, production is expected to be ~940-980 thousand boe/d; For Upstream, production is seen between 2.1K to 2.35K thousand boe/d; For Oil Products, refinery utilization is expected to be ~68% to 76% while sales volume are expected to be ~4.2K to 5.2K thousand b/d.
  • For Chemicals, manufacturing plant utilization is expected to be ~73% to 81%; sales volumes are expected to be ~3.5K to 3.9K thousand tonnes.
  • Post the decision to implement the simplification of the company’s share structure, Shell has planned that the remaining $5.5B of proceeds from the Permian divestment will be distributed in the form of share buybacks at pace; decision was taken on Dec.31 after the first board meeting held in U.K.
  • The Permian related distributions are in addition to the distributions of 20-30% of cash flow from operations as per the company's existing capital allocation framework.
  • SA Contributor Cappuccino Finance assigned a Buy rating and recently wrote that it has a good short-term and long-term outlook.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.