Will Shell's Q4 Earnings indicate significant growth as analysts expect?
Feb. 02, 2022 2:04 PM ETShell Plc - ADR (SHEL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (compared to $0.05 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $58.66B (+33.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHEL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- In its Q3 financial results, the company highlighted Q4 outlook in its segment results; For integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions, production is expected to be ~940-980 thousand boe/d; For Upstream, production is seen between 2.1K to 2.35K thousand boe/d; For Oil Products, refinery utilization is expected to be ~68% to 76% while sales volume are expected to be ~4.2K to 5.2K thousand b/d.
- For Chemicals, manufacturing plant utilization is expected to be ~73% to 81%; sales volumes are expected to be ~3.5K to 3.9K thousand tonnes.
- Post the decision to implement the simplification of the company’s share structure, Shell has planned that the remaining $5.5B of proceeds from the Permian divestment will be distributed in the form of share buybacks at pace; decision was taken on Dec.31 after the first board meeting held in U.K.
- The Permian related distributions are in addition to the distributions of 20-30% of cash flow from operations as per the company's existing capital allocation framework.
