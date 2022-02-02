Infinite Group to acquire information security firm
Feb. 02, 2022 2:06 PM ETInfinite Group, Inc. (IMCI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Infinite Group (OTCQB:IMCI +0.7%) stated Wednesday that it plans to acquire the information security company, Pratum.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Founded in 2008, Pratum has ~$4.3M in annual sales, providing information security services.
- Infinite expects this acquisition to bring both top line revenue and profitability as it executes on its acquisition rollup strategy.
- "We are focused on the continued success of Pratum, along with our other divisions and subsidiaries, leveraging synergies across the corporation to drive revenue and profitability growth. Pratum adds more breadth of services and complements the overall offerings IGI brings to the market," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO of IGI.
- Transaction is expected to close in the H1 2022.