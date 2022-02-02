WestRock Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 2:19 PM ETWestRock Company (WRK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.93B (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WRK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.