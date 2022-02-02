Aptiv Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 2:19 PM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-50.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.91B (-7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APTV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward.