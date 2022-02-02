Check Point Software Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 2:20 PM ETCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.15 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $586.42M (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHKP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.