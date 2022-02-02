Dynex Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 2:21 PM ETDynex Capital, Inc. (DX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.24M (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.