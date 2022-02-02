Oaktree Specialty Lending Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 2:21 PM ETOaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.29M (+36.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OCSL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.