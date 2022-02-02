W.W. Grainger Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 2:22 PM ETW.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.23 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.26B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GWW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.