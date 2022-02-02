Abiomed Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 2:23 PM ETAbiomed, Inc. (ABMD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (-5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $251.47M (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABMD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.