Trulieve Cannabis announces retail rebranding in Maryland

Feb. 02, 2022 2:31 PM ETTrulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Cannabis joints Medicinal Use

skodonnell/E+ via Getty Images

  • Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) is in the spotlight after announcing statewide commemorations to celebrate its re-branding initiatives in Maryland. The retail locations in the state were formerly branded as Harvest.
  • In recognition of the milestone, the company invites registered medical marijuana patients and their caregivers to join its statewide retail locations on Feb. 05 for celebrations.
  • "We are honored to provide Maryland's patients with a broad selection of high-quality medical cannabis products at each of our dispensaries across the state," CEO Kim Rivers said.
  • The rebranding in Maryland follows Trulieve’s (OTCQX:TCNNF) 2021 acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation. Last month, the company announced the completion of rebranding in Pennsylvania.
  • Listen: This week, Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) CEO Kim Rivers sat down with Seeking Alpha to talk about the Harvest acquisition.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.