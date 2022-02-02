Trulieve Cannabis announces retail rebranding in Maryland
Feb. 02, 2022 2:31 PM ETTrulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) is in the spotlight after announcing statewide commemorations to celebrate its re-branding initiatives in Maryland. The retail locations in the state were formerly branded as Harvest.
- In recognition of the milestone, the company invites registered medical marijuana patients and their caregivers to join its statewide retail locations on Feb. 05 for celebrations.
- "We are honored to provide Maryland's patients with a broad selection of high-quality medical cannabis products at each of our dispensaries across the state," CEO Kim Rivers said.
- The rebranding in Maryland follows Trulieve’s (OTCQX:TCNNF) 2021 acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation. Last month, the company announced the completion of rebranding in Pennsylvania.
