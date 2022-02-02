SOS Limited stock slides, partially reversing two-day advance

  • SOS Limited (SOS -7.5%) stock drops, losing some of the 17% jump it made since Equitec Proprietary Markets disclosed adding to its stake in the China-based cryptocurrency miner in Q4 2021.
  • On Jan. 31, 2022, Equitec Proprietary said it held 2.25M shares of SOS (NYSE:SOS) as of Dec. 31, 2021, up from the 61K shares it held on Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Wednesday's decline likely also reflects softening in bitcoin (BTC-USD), which is down 2.5% to $37.5K in midafternoon trading. When looking at SOS's (SOS), one-year performance, the stock started lagging bitcoin (BTC-USD) in late July 2021 as seen in this graph.
  • In June, SOS (SOS) accelerated its blockchain operations plans for the U.S. after Chinese regulators started cracking down on crypto mining.
