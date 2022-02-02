Snap-On Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 2:51 PM ETSnap-on Incorporated (SNA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.69 (-3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.