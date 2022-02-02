Quest Diagnostics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 2:52 PM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.18 (-29.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.66B (-11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DGX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.