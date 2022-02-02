Europe changes tack - natural gas and nuclear now "green"

Since the UN Climate Change Conference concluded in November of last year, European leaders have experienced one of the worst energy crises in the Continent's history. Coal consumption increased, as gas prices hit record highs, and governments began subsidizing fossil-fuel generated power. All of this on top of an increasingly complex energy security dynamic, as Russia builds a military presence on the Ukrainian border. In the midst of the overlapping crises, the European Commission has pivoted towards legacy energy sources in a new, policy-linked framework released today. Going forward, nuclear and natural gas will be considered "sustainable" forms of energy in Europe.

The new plan has not come without opposition. Rather the Continent is quite divided on the policy definitions. Germany shut half its nuclear fleet last month and plans to shut the remainder this year. Meanwhile France's Macron has said the "number one priority" in his industrial strategy is to develop nuclear reactors. Austria and Spain are opposed, Czech and Poland are for nuclear. With so much debate about nuclear, the fact that natural gas is also being included as "sustainable" has gone relatively undiscussed.

The new definitions or "taxonomy" as its called, aim to create a common framework for measuring the environmental impact of products across the Continent. With banks, insurance companies and other investors being held to strict investment and reporting standards, the definitions will drive investment dollars into policy-approved sectors. There is no obligation under the proposed program for European countries to put State resources to work in any particular sector.

Uranium investors (NYSEARCA:URA) (NYSE:CCJ) (NYSE:DNN) have discussed taxonomy inclusion as a catalyst for several months. It will be interesting to see if asset managers take an incrementally favorable view of the sector on the back of today's announcement. Natural gas investors in Europe (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:EQNR) (NYSE:VET) (NYSE:NRT) have been more focused on record prices than long-dated policy measures; however, today's announcement provides some hope that the institutional sell down of oil and gas equities could subside.