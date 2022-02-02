Palisade Bio initiated Buy at Ladenburg on potential of lead asset
Feb. 02, 2022 3:09 PM ETPalisade Bio, Inc. (PALI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated the coverage on nano-cap biopharma company Palisade Bio (PALI +3.3%) with a Buy recommendation citing the prospects of its lead candidate LB1148.
- A protease inhibitor, LB1148, is edging towards a Phase 3 trial targeting abdominal adhesions and post-surgical restoration of bowel function.
- The analyst Aydin Huseynov highlights its potential, especially in complex gastrointestinal and cardiovascular surgeries where hospital-based recovery can exceed 4 – 5 days.
- The price target set to $5 per share implies a premium of ~307% to the last close.
- Citing the favorable preclinical and early-stage data for LB1148, Huseynov notes that its main rival could be opioid antagonist Entereg (alvimopan), which has a boxed warning for its use in gastrointestinal surgeries. The Phase 3 endpoints for LB1148, according to the analyst, are also similar to Entereg approval in 2008.
- Commenting on IP rights for LB1148, Huseynov argues that proprietary aspects of the combination and methods of its use will protect the drug from potential rivals despite the generic nature of its components.
- Until the Buy rating at Ladenburg, Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) had no coverage on Wall Street.