NGL Energy Partners (NGL +9.6%) surges to a YTD high after saying it is working with XRI, the largest produced water recycling company in the Permian Basin, to increase the use of recycled and reused produced water in the Delaware Basin.

NGL owns and operates the largest integrated produced water pipeline system in the Permian Basin, where it manages more than 1.8M bbl/day.

XRI maintains 400-plus miles of midstream infrastructure and more than 30 recycling facilities in the Permian's core operating regions.

The companies said the collaboration will address their customers' rising demand for sustainable use of produced water in completions activities.

According to a recent report, Texas' efforts to halt a rise in earth tremors could cause oil and gas producers to lose as much as half of their wastewater disposal capacity in parts of the Permian Basin.