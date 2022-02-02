$100 oil becoming consensus - UBS now on board

Feb. 02, 2022 3:25 PM ETXLE, USO, COP, EOG, BP, PXD, CVX, XOMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor9 Comments

Set of flying one hundred dollars bills. Isolated on white

choness/iStock via Getty Images

  • Following Goldman, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley's lead, UBS out with a call for $100/b Brent oil prices.
  • The report calls for $100 by September and sees $90 by the end of March, which seems a bit out of step given Brent has crossed above $90 multiple times already this year.
  • Like peers, the analyst focuses on limited spare capacity, and the (in)ability for shale to meet global demand while the world emerges from a pandemic; he goes on to flag the necessity for distillate cracks to rise in order for refineries to overcome higher carbon and hydrogen costs.
  • (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX) (NYSE:PXD) (NYSE:BP) (NYSE:EOG) (NYSE:COP) (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE)
  • With the majority of Wall Street calling for $100 oil, the focus becomes less on the ability to hit $100 than the ability for crude oil prices to sustain $100; an area where the street remains divided.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.