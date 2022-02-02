Honeywell Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 02, 2022 3:34 PM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (+0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.74B (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HON has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.
- Credit Suisse has downgraded Honeywell to Neutral from Outperform with a $226 price target, trimmed from $243.
- On the other side, UBS upgraded Honeywell to Buy from Neutral with a $237 price target, raised a bit from $229, as the firm sees growth into 2022-23 surprising to the upside.
- SA Authors maintain a Strong Buy on the stock while Wall Street analysts gives a Buy. Quant Rating is Hold.
- Recently, Honeywell has made a strategic investment emergency response data platform RapidSOS.
- "Honeywell has a recession proof business model compared to many emerging small caps and start-ups in the crowded wind, solar, energy software platforms and battery energy storage niches," writes Investing For The Future on Seeking Alpha.