Will Unity Software Q4 results meet expectations?
Feb. 02, 2022 3:35 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $295.71M (+34.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, U has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recently, the company acquisition of Ziva Dynamics, to aid character creation.
- The stock has lost about 50% since its high of $205 in November 2021 after the acquisition of Weta Digital and Director David Helgason shedding his share. The downtrend continued and the stock is down about 25% during the last one month trading close to $102.
- On Q3 earnings, the stock slumped 9% during after hours; revenues grew 43% to $286.3M and Non-GAAP operating loss widened to $12.1M
- For Q4, company guided revenue of $28M-290M, representing growth of 29-32% and a non-GAAP operating loss of $20M-25M.
- This month's bullish rating on the stock by SA contributors who say, 'Unity's path to positive free cash flows isn't likely to hit before 2024.' and 'The correction in the stock price has created a buying opportunity. EV/Sales and DCF models lead me to expect >40% upside from here.'
- Comparative ratings:
- Luis Visoso, senior VP and CFO mentioned in last earnings call, 'We continue to expect to break even on our free cash flow basis within fiscal 2023.' during the last earnings call.