(NASDAQ: GOOG For the period ending December 31, Alphabet earned $30.69 a share, on revenue of $75.33 billion. Alphabetsmashed the estimates of Wall Street analysts, who had forecast the company to earn $27.24 a share, on $71.83 billion in revenue.

The majority of the company's revenue came from Google advertising, which included sales from search, YouTube ads and Google network ads. Such advertising revenue totaled $61.2 billion, up from $46.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Alphabet shares surged nearly 8% to $2,972, shortly after 3:30 p.m. EST, though they had been up more than 10% earlier in the session.