The drama with the USPS delivery order took another turn today with the Biden administration launching another effort to add more electric vehicles to the order with a request for a public hearing and more negotiations.

The backdrop is that the USPS is on a path to spend $11.3B on as many as 165K new delivery trucks over the next decade.

Last year, shares of Oshkosh (OSK -1.8%) soared and Workhorse Horse Group (WKHS -10.0%) fell after the postal agency awarded a 10-year contract to OSK to manufacture a new generation of U.S.-built postal delivery vehicles as part of a dramatic modernization of the USPS fleet. That led to several months of squabbling until Workhorse withdrew its legal challenge in September.

