Keep your expectations low for the Friday's January jobs report, and blame it on the Omicron coronavirus variant. That's what the government is saying before the numbers are released by the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday at 8:30 AM ET.

Several administration officials have explained that the survey for the payrolls number was taken during the week when sick days spiked due to Omicron after the holiday season. Brian Deese, director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, told Bloomberg News that the numbers could be "confusing" as sick days for hourly workers can be counted as job losses.

If a worker was out and didn't receive paid leave, they're counted as losing their job, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing on Monday. "Because Omicron was so highly transmissible, nearly 9M people called out sick in early January when the jobs data was being collected," she said.

A similar report on jobs came out on Wednesday. The ADP Jobs report, a measure of private employment showed a 301K loss of jobs in January vs. an expected gain of 225K. But economists says the ADP report has a poor record of predicting the BLS numbers.

The consensus estimate expects the U.S. economy to add 150K jobs in January, down from 199K added in December. Standard Chartered's Steve Englander expects the consensus to shift down after the weak ADP report. He forecasts a net addition of 50K jobs. "Often currencies and rates react to big data misses, but we doubt even a big miss will generate much reaction this time," he wrote in a note to clients.

Average hourly earning could move markets, Englander said. "If employment is stronger than expected and wage growth surges beyond 0.5%, this might signal ongoing labour-market tightness, a red flag to the Fed," he said.

"Investors, policymakers and firm managers should essentially write off the report as a one-time set of noise that will not alter the underlying strong trend in hiring and the tight labor market that will continue to drive top-line change in total employment through the remainder of the year," wrote RSM U.S. Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas in a note on Monday. He expects a net decline of ~175K jobs with the unemployment rate staying at 3.9%.

Because of the impact of Omicron, the Fed's not likely to veer from its next phase of policy normalization that will include rate hikes and a reduction of its balance sheet in the first half of this year, Brusuelas said.

In addition to the Omicron variant keeping workers home, January job numbers are also affected when employers let go of the extra staff they hired for the holiday season.

S&P Global Ratings U.S. Chief Economist Beth Bovino expects the economy added 125K jobs, down from the 199K added in December and 249K added in November. She cites disruptions in the labor market and Omicron for the lower number of jobs added.

BofA Securities U.S. Economist Stephen Juneau forecasts that nonfarm payrolls fell 150K in January because of the "quarantine effect" of Omicron on hourly workers. "Omicron adds a lot of noise to the data. In addition, January is usually a month where seasonal workers leave the job market and if this is smaller or bigger than normal it creates volatility in the seasonally-adjusted data," he wrote in a report he issued last week.

Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson pointed out that ADP’s numbers aren't a reliable predictor of the official payroll print, "So we aren’t changing our -300K forecast for Friday’s number. These data, and probably February’s too, will always be asterisked; they tell us nothing about the underlying state of the labor market."

Recall that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said he doesn't place a large amount of importance to any one month of jobs data, as the month-to-month figures can be volatile. The BLS regularly revises the previous two months' of data with each report. So it's possible that what appeared to be a loss of jobs in the initial January report can eventually be revised to an increase in the number of jobs.

Last week, Powell said there's "quite a bit of room" to raise rates