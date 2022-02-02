Zimmer Biomet cut to Neutral at UBS on COVID headwinds; softer guidance projected
Feb. 02, 2022 3:50 PM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Zimmer Biomet (ZBH -1.6%) is trading lower after UBS downgraded the maker of musculoskeletal products to Neutral from Buy, noting, among other things, COVID-driven pressure on elective procedures. Despite recent gains in Zimmer (NYSE:ZBH) in terms of product approvals and commercial gains, etc., the “progress has been slow,” Taylor and analysts point out.
- With Zimmer (ZBH) expected to report its quarterly earnings next week, the analysts led by Matthew Taylor predict that management will take a cautious approach to set guidance below expectations. They also note that with Q3 earnings, the company considered more recent trends to stick with a range for the outlook.
- Despite the potential effect of Omicron in lessening the strain on the operating environment, the team does not rule out COVID and staffing issues to last and prefers to pick high quality and oversold med-tech names during recovery. The 12-month price target lowered to $130 from $172 implies a premium of only ~5% to the last close.
- The Buy recommendations on Zimmer (ZBH) have gradually declined on Wall Street over the past six months, as shown here.