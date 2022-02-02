Ameresco (AMRC -1.5%) drifts lower despite winning an upgrade to Buy from Neutral at Bank of America, citing "superior EBITDA growth (high-teens)" and the potential of a positive reset of long-term estimates.

While shares sank on the Build Back Better disappointment, rates and leverage factors, as well as concerns over the delayed analyst day, BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith says Ameresco offers "both value against its superior EBITDA growth (high-teens) vs. near all developer peers and a seemingly still positive reset of long-term estimates with its postponed analyst day."

The company's core RNG-led growth strategy remains on track, with a slight improvement in D3 pricing, according to Dumoulin-Smith.

Complicating the upgrade is a cut in the stock price target to $61 from $88, as the analyst explains "the latest market volatility leads us to take a more conservative valuation approach, particularly with recent renewable declines."

In its recent separate upgrade, Raymond James cited U.S. federal infrastructure funding and ambitious climate policies in Europe as potential 2022 catalysts.