Spotify GAAP EPS of -€0.21, revenue of €2.69B
Feb. 02, 2022 4:03 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Spotify press release (NYSE:SPOT): Q4 GAAP EPS of -€0.21.
- Revenue of €2.69B (+24.0% Y/Y).
- Shares -14.55%.
- MAUs grew 18% Y/Y to 406 million in Q4, near the top end of guidance range.
- Premium Subscribers grew 16% Y/Y to 180 million in Q4, led by strong promotional campaign performance.
- Premium ARPU grew 3% Y/Y in Q4 and 1% Y/Y on a constant currency basis.
- Ad-Supported Revenue reached a record 15% of Total Revenue in Q4.
- Gross Margin finished at 26.5% in Q4, above the top end of our guidance range.