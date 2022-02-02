Spotify GAAP EPS of -€0.21, revenue of €2.69B

  • Spotify press release (NYSE:SPOT): Q4 GAAP EPS of -€0.21.
  • Revenue of €2.69B (+24.0% Y/Y).
  • Shares -14.55%.
  • MAUs grew 18% Y/Y to 406 million in Q4, near the top end of guidance range.
  • Premium Subscribers grew 16% Y/Y to 180 million in Q4, led by strong promotional campaign performance.
  • Premium ARPU grew 3% Y/Y in Q4 and 1% Y/Y on a constant currency basis.
  • Ad-Supported Revenue reached a record 15% of Total Revenue in Q4.
  • Gross Margin finished at 26.5% in Q4, above the top end of our guidance range.
