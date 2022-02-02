Align Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $2.83 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.03B in-line
Feb. 02, 2022 4:05 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Align Technology press release (NASDAQ:ALGN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.83 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $1.03B (+23.4% Y/Y) in-line.
-
For 2022, Align provides the following guidance:
- Despite the Omicron headwind, net revenues growth is expected to be within the long-term model range of 20% to 30%.
- On a GAAP basis, we anticipate our 2022 operating margin to be around 24.0%
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 3 points higher than our GAAP operating margin, after excluding stock-based compensation and intangible amortization from certain acquisitions
- In addition, during Q1'22 we expect to repurchase up to $75.0 million of our common stock through either, or a combination of, open market repurchases or an accelerated stock repurchase agreement.