Align Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $2.83 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.03B in-line

Feb. 02, 2022 4:05 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Align Technology press release (NASDAQ:ALGN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.83 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $1.03B (+23.4% Y/Y) in-line.

  • For 2022, Align provides the following guidance:

    • Despite the Omicron headwind, net revenues growth is expected to be within the long-term model range of 20% to 30%.
    • On a GAAP basis, we anticipate our 2022 operating margin to be around 24.0%
      • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 3 points higher than our GAAP operating margin, after excluding stock-based compensation and intangible amortization from certain acquisitions
    • In addition, during Q1'22 we expect to repurchase up to $75.0 million of our common stock through either, or a combination of, open market repurchases or an accelerated stock repurchase agreement.
