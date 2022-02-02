Why did PayPal and Block stock plunge today? Weak guidance, fintech slump

Feb. 02, 2022 4:05 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • PayPal Holdings (PYPL -24.6%) slumped in trading on Wednesday after PayPal provided weak guidance for 2022 and shifted its strategy to increasing engagement among existing users rather than focus on attracting new ones.
  • Block (SQ -10.7%), formerly Square, and other fintech names broadly fell as well. Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey advised clients to look at traditional network names like Mastercard (MA +1.2%) and Visa (V +1.3%). "We think the market is still too bullish on long-term organic revenue growth, despite recent underperformance," he wrote about PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
  • Other fintech names that suffered include: SoFi Technologies (SOFI -8.4%), Paysafe (PSFE -5.5%), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD -7.3%), Upstart Holdings (UPST -9.8%), and Affirm Holdings (AFRM -9.9%).
