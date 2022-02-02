Meta Platforms GAAP EPS of $3.67 misses by $0.16, revenue of $33.67B beats by $230M
Feb. 02, 2022 4:06 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor122 Comments
- Meta Platforms press release (NASDAQ:FB): Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.67 misses by $0.16.
- Revenue of $33.67B (+20.0% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
- Shares -13%.
- DAP was 2.82 billion on average for December 2021, an increase of 8% year-over-year.
- MAP was 3.59 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 9% year-over-year.
- DAUs were 1.93 billion on average for December 2021, an increase of 5% year-over-year.
- MAUs were 2.91 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 4% year-over-year.
- FY22 Guidance: We expect 2022 total expenses to be in the range of $90-95 billion, updated from our prior outlook of $91-97 billion.
We expect 2022 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, to be in the range of $29-34 billion
We expect first quarter 2022 total revenue to be in the range of $27-29 billion, which represents 3-11% year-over-year growth vs. $30.27B consensus.
- On the impressions side, we expect continued headwinds from both increased competition for people's time and a shift of engagement within our apps towards video surfaces like Reels, which monetize at lower rates than Feed and Stories.