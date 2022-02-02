Cognizant Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.06, revenue of $4.8B beats by $20M
Feb. 02, 2022 4:07 PM ETCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cognizant Technology press release (NASDAQ:CTSH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $4.8B (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Digital revenue grew 20%
- Q4 bookings growth of 22% year-over-year; full-year bookings of $23.1 billion, 1.2x book-to-bill
- Q1 2022 Guidance: First quarter revenue is expected to be $4.80-$4.84 billion, or growth of 9.0-10.0% (10.2-11.2% in constant currency), vs. consensus of $4.83 billion.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be $20.0-$20.5 billion, or growth of 7.8%-10.8% (8.5%-11.5% in constant currency).
- Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to expand 20 to 30 basis points to 15.6% to 15.7%.
- Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.46-$4.60.