Syros rises 13% as tamibarotene gets FDA orphan drug status for myelodysplastic syndrome

Feb. 02, 2022 4:09 PM ETSyros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to Syros Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:SYRS) tamibarotene to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
  • Tamibarotene is currently being evaluated in combination with azacitidine in a phase 3 trial, dubbed SELECT-MDS-1, to treat RARA-positive patients with newly diagnosed higher-risk MDS (HR-MDS).
  • The FDA grants orphan status to medicines aimed at treating rare diseases that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. The status provides incentives which include seven-year period of market exclusivity if the drug is approved.
  • MDS are a group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy blood cells.
  • SYRS +13.21% at $2.19 after-hours
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.