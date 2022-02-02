Syros rises 13% as tamibarotene gets FDA orphan drug status for myelodysplastic syndrome
Feb. 02, 2022 4:09 PM ETSyros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to Syros Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:SYRS) tamibarotene to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
- Tamibarotene is currently being evaluated in combination with azacitidine in a phase 3 trial, dubbed SELECT-MDS-1, to treat RARA-positive patients with newly diagnosed higher-risk MDS (HR-MDS).
- The FDA grants orphan status to medicines aimed at treating rare diseases that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. The status provides incentives which include seven-year period of market exclusivity if the drug is approved.
- MDS are a group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy blood cells.
- SYRS +13.21% at $2.19 after-hours