American Water CEO Walter Lynch to retire

Feb. 02, 2022 4:09 PM ETAWKBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • American Water (NYSE:AWK) said its president and CEO Walter Lynch retired from the company, effective Feb. 2.
  • Susan Hardwick, who recently served as interim CEO, was appointed as president and CEO to replace Lynch.
  • “I have decided to retire from AWK. This is the best decision for my family and me," said Lynch.
  • Hardwick is currently serving as CFO and will continue in that role until her replacement is named.
  • A national search to fill the CFO role is underway.
  • Just last week, AWK had reinstated Lynch as CEO after his recovery from a recent injury and hospitalization.
