American Water CEO Walter Lynch to retire
Feb. 02, 2022 4:09 PM ETAWKBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- American Water (NYSE:AWK) said its president and CEO Walter Lynch retired from the company, effective Feb. 2.
- Susan Hardwick, who recently served as interim CEO, was appointed as president and CEO to replace Lynch.
- “I have decided to retire from AWK. This is the best decision for my family and me," said Lynch.
- Hardwick is currently serving as CFO and will continue in that role until her replacement is named.
- A national search to fill the CFO role is underway.
- Just last week, AWK had reinstated Lynch as CEO after his recovery from a recent injury and hospitalization.