American Superconductor Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17 in-line, revenue of $26.8M beats by $0.19M
Feb. 02, 2022 4:12 PM ETAmerican Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- American Superconductor press release (NASDAQ:AMSC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.17 in-line.
- Revenue of $26.8M (+13.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.19M.
- For the fourth quarter, AMSC expects that its revenues will be in the range of $26 million to $29 million vs. $28.2B consensus.
- The Company’s net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 is expected not to exceed $6.7 million, or $0.24 per share.
- The Company's non-GAAP net loss (as defined below) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 is expected not to exceed $5.0 million, or $0.18 per share vs. -$0.20 consensus.
- The Company expects operating cash flow to be a burn of $3 million to $4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
- The Company expects cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash on March 31, 2022, to be no less than $48 million.