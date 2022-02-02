8X8 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 in-line, revenue of $156.89M beats by $3.21M

Feb. 02, 2022 4:13 PM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • 8X8 press release (NYSE:EGHT): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 in-line.
  • Revenue of $156.89M (+14.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.21M.
  • Shares +4.59%.
  • Service revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $149.4 million.
  • Total ARR of $572 million, an increase of 16% from the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 65%, compared to 60% in the same period last year.
  • Q4 Outlook Service revenue in the range of $173.5 million to $175.5 million, including estimated Fuze revenue of approximately $20 million. At the midpoint, this represents year-over-year growth of 30% inclusive of estimated Fuze revenue.
  • Other revenue in the range of $6 million to $7 million.
  • Total revenue in the range of $180 million to $182 million, including estimated Fuze revenue of approximately $20 million. At the midpoint, this represents year-over-year growth of 25% inclusive of estimated Fuze revenue.
  • Positive non-GAAP operating margin.
