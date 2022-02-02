Rocket Lab to open new space systems complex in Colorado to meet growing demand
Feb. 02, 2022 4:15 PM ETRKLBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) will open a new space systems complex in Littleton, Colorado to support growing customer demand for flight software, mission simulation, and Guidance, Navigation and Control services.
- The complex expands on RKLB's existing footprint in Colorado, which was established in Oct. 2021 with the acquisition of Advanced Solutions.
- The new complex will be established near RKLB's existing 15K sq. ft. location on Shaffer Parkway in Littleton and will add 40K sq. ft. of new lab, production, and office space.
- The complex is expected to be completed by late 2022 and will include 2 mission operations centers.
- RKLB's Colorado headcount is expected to double to more than 120 people by early 2023.