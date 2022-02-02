Strong earnings report from e.l.f. Beauty sends shares slightly higher

Feb. 02, 2022 4:16 PM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) could attract some attention after the retailer topped estimates on both lines of its earnings report. ELF reported sales growth of 11 in FQ3 on broad strength across e-commerce, international and national retail partners.

Gross margin increased by 110 basis points during the quarter to 66% of sales. The improved margins were driven by product mix, pricing and cost savings, partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange rates and increased transportation costs.

Net income was $12.7M during the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was $21.7M to rep 22% of sales.

Looking ahead, the retailer expects sales of $372M to $379M in FY22 vs. $373M consensus and a prior view for $364M to $370M. Adjusted EBITDA of $70M to $72M is anticipated vs. $66.5M to $68.0M prior view. ELF sees full-year adjusted EPS of $0.73 to $0.76 vs. $0.70 consensus and $0.65 to $0.68 prior view.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) moved 0.15% higher in AH trading. ELF still trades slightly below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

