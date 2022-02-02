MetLife Non-GAAP EPS of $2.56 beats by $1.10, revenue of $16.91B misses by $760M

Feb. 02, 2022 4:18 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • MetLife press release (NYSE:MET): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.56 beats by $1.10.
  • Revenue of $16.91B (+5.6% Y/Y) misses by $760M.
  • Book value of $77.24 per share, up 1 percent from $76.20 per share at September 30, 2020.
  • Book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) other than foreign currency translation adjustments (FCTA), of $57.29 per share, up 8 percent from $53.10 per share at September 30, 2020.
  • Return on equity (ROE) of 9.3 percent.
  • Adjusted ROE, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, of 17.0 percent.
