MetLife Non-GAAP EPS of $2.56 beats by $1.10, revenue of $16.91B misses by $760M
Feb. 02, 2022 4:18 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- MetLife press release (NYSE:MET): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.56 beats by $1.10.
- Revenue of $16.91B (+5.6% Y/Y) misses by $760M.
- Book value of $77.24 per share, up 1 percent from $76.20 per share at September 30, 2020.
- Book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) other than foreign currency translation adjustments (FCTA), of $57.29 per share, up 8 percent from $53.10 per share at September 30, 2020.
- Return on equity (ROE) of 9.3 percent.
- Adjusted ROE, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, of 17.0 percent.