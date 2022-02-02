S&P 500 and Dow Jones close above their 100-day moving averages
Feb. 02, 2022 4:19 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), VOO, IVV, DIABy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Financial markets ended Wednesday on a bullish note as two of the three major U.S. indices closed above their 100-day moving averages. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed positive and above the technical indicator.
- The S&P 500 has now finished in the green in the last four sessions, rising 8.6% from its Jan.24 low, surpassing its 200-and now 100-day moving averages. Feeling the support are ETF tracking index funds such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).
- The Dow has also ended positively in four straight sessions mounting a 7.4% topside move from its recent Jan. 24 low. Moreover, the index has also jumped above its 200-and 100-day moving averages, lending support to the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), which tracks the index.
- See below a chart of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones crossing back above their 200- and 100- day moving averages, with topside support from today’s market.