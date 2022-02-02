Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Q4 earnings and revenue topped consensus estimates, supported by continued low benefit ratios associated with pandemic conditions and better-than-expected returns from alternative investments.

"While we saw improvements in the quarter for both the United States and Japan, we continue to remain cautiously optimistic in the face of ongoing pandemic conditions," said Chairman and CEO Daniel P. Arnos.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.28 , beating consensus of $1.26, fell from $1.53 in Q3 and $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $5.43B tops the $5.24B consensus; increased from $5.34B in Q3 and fell from $5.91B in Q4 2020.

Total investments and cash at Dec. 31, 2021 of $143.0B compares with $146.0B at Sept. 30, 2021.

Aflac (AFL) shares dip 0.7% in after-hours trading.

In Q4, Aflac Inc. (AFL) deployed $625M in capital to repurchase 11.1M of its common shares.

In dollar terms, Aflac (AFL) Japan net earned premiums fell 12% Y/Y to $2.8B; adjusted net investment income rose 6.9% to $771M, and total total adjusted revenue declined by 8.5% to $3.6B. Pretax adjusted earnings rose 8.0% to $887M.

Aflac U.S. net earned premiums fell 1.3% to $1.4B, mainly on constrained sales over the past year. Adjusted net investment income increased 8.2% to $197M primarily on higher variable net investment income. Total adjusted revenue increased 0.1% to $1.6B. Pretax adjusted earnings of $261M jumped 40% Y/Y driven by lower incurred benefits and higher adjusted net investment income.

Conference call on Feb. 3 at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Aflac (AFL) non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.02, revenue of $5.43B beats by $190M