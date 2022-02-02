The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has charged Energy Transfer (ET +1.6%) with nine counts of environmental crimes related to construction of the Revolution natural gas pipeline that exploded in Beaver County in 2018.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a release that his office charged the ETC Northeast Pipeline unit with two counts of discharging industrial waste, two counts of discharging other pollutants, two counts of potential pollution and three counts of unlawful conduct.

The company "repeatedly ignored environmental protocols," leading to a landslide that caused the pipeline to rupture and explode on September 10, 2018, which burned down a home and forced an evacuation of the area.

Last November, Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission approved a nearly $2M settlement with Energy Transfer for the same explosion.