Align Technology posts Q4 earnings beat despite pressure on aligner revenue

Feb. 02, 2022 4:23 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) reported better than expected earnings for Q4 2021 even as its major revenue generator, Clear Aligner segment, continued to underperform. Align (ALGN) is trading ~2% lower in the post-market.
  • Quarterly revenue jumped ~24% YoY and ~2% sequentially to reach $1.0B while Clear Aligner revenues dropped ~3% sequentially to $815.3M indicating ~16% YoY growth. Despite a ~11% YoY growth, Q4'21 Clear Aligner volumes slipped ~4% sequentially continuing the downtrend in the previous quarter.
  • However, the Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services with ~21% growth sequentially, reported $215.8M revenue implying ~61% YoY growth.
  • Meanwhile, operating income rose ~4% YoY to $220.9M with ~21% of operating margin while adj. net income fell ~2% YoY to $224.5M.
  • For 2022, the management expects the net revenue to grow in line with long-term model range of 20% – 30% and operating margin to reach ~24%. The company also announced $75M of share buyback program for the current quarter.
  • A conference call on earnings is scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • See what Align (ALGN) is set to report this year, according to current consensus estimates on Wall Street.
