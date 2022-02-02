Flex to sell $500M of convertible preferred equity in Nextracker to TPG Rise Climate
Feb. 02, 2022 4:29 PM ETFlex Ltd. (FLEX)TPGBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) will sell $500M of convertible preferred equity in Nextracker to TPG Rise Climate, the climate investing strategy of TPG's (NASDAQ:TPG) global impact investing platform TPG Rise.
- The investment is at an implied enterprise value for Nextracker of $3B, in the form of a convertible preferred security with a 5% annual dividend.
- The security will convert into Nextracker equity at the time of a qualified IPO for Nextracker.
- Net proceeds from the transaction will be used to help fund growth and generate returns for Flex shareholders in accordance with its capital allocation policy.
- TPG's extensive network in renewable energy provide Nextracker a strong partner to support long-term growth.
- Flex and Nextracker also inked another deal to formally separate the operations of the 2 businesses and agreed to a transition services agreement to efficiently transition Nextracker into a separate business.
- Flex will report the Nextracker business as a separate operating segment in the future.
- Nextracker's confidential S-1 remains on file with the SEC.