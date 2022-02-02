Sabra Health Care REIT amends master lease with Avamere Group

Feb. 02, 2022 4:35 PM ETSBRABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will amend its master lease with tenant Avamere Group.
  • Effective Feb. 1, Avamere’s annual base rent on the current portfolio has been reduced ~30% to $30.7M from $44.1M, representing an annual run rate reduction of $0.06/share.
  • The trailing 12-month EBITDARM coverage at this reduced rent would have been 1.99X as of Sept. 30 and 1.60X based on pre-pandemic performance.
  • No changes have been made to the lease maturity date (May 31, 2031) or the annual base rent escalator (2.75%).
  • Starting with the 2nd lease year, Sabra will participate in the Y/Y improvement in the portfolio’s operating revenues.
  • Starting in the 4th lease year and through the 6th lease year, Sabra has the one-time option to reset Avamere’s rent to a fixed amount tied to the portfolio’s historical performance.
  • Avamere is expected to fund a security deposit of $7.7M over the first 20 months of the newly amended lease.
  • As a condition to amending this lease, Avamere paid past due rent for Dec. totaling $3.6M and agreed to pay Jan. rent totaling $3.7M by Mar. 25.
  • “Tight rent coverage on our portfolio prior to the pandemic and the unprecedented challenges of the past 2 years on Avamere’s operations necessitates a restructuring of our master lease... this restructuring provides breathing room to Avamere, while preserving optionality for Sabra to participate in operating upside,” said Rick Matros, CEO, Sabra.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.