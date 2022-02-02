Sabra Health Care REIT amends master lease with Avamere Group
- Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will amend its master lease with tenant Avamere Group.
- Effective Feb. 1, Avamere’s annual base rent on the current portfolio has been reduced ~30% to $30.7M from $44.1M, representing an annual run rate reduction of $0.06/share.
- The trailing 12-month EBITDARM coverage at this reduced rent would have been 1.99X as of Sept. 30 and 1.60X based on pre-pandemic performance.
- No changes have been made to the lease maturity date (May 31, 2031) or the annual base rent escalator (2.75%).
- Starting with the 2nd lease year, Sabra will participate in the Y/Y improvement in the portfolio’s operating revenues.
- Starting in the 4th lease year and through the 6th lease year, Sabra has the one-time option to reset Avamere’s rent to a fixed amount tied to the portfolio’s historical performance.
- Avamere is expected to fund a security deposit of $7.7M over the first 20 months of the newly amended lease.
- As a condition to amending this lease, Avamere paid past due rent for Dec. totaling $3.6M and agreed to pay Jan. rent totaling $3.7M by Mar. 25.
- “Tight rent coverage on our portfolio prior to the pandemic and the unprecedented challenges of the past 2 years on Avamere’s operations necessitates a restructuring of our master lease... this restructuring provides breathing room to Avamere, while preserving optionality for Sabra to participate in operating upside,” said Rick Matros, CEO, Sabra.