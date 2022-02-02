MetLife (NYSE:MET) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John McCallion credited the insurer's diversified business mix, underlying growth, outstanding investment performance and expense discipline for powering its earnings resilience amid the continuing pandemic.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.17 vs. average analyst estimate of $1.46; compares with $2.39 in Q3 and $2.03 in Q4 2020.

Q4 total adjusted revenue of $20.2B vs. consensus estimate of $17.7B; increased from $17.1B in Q3 and slipped from $20.6B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted premiums, fees, and other revenue of $15.2B slips 4% from the year-ago quarter; excluding pension risk transfers, adjust premiums, fees, and other revenue of $11.5B fell 1% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted net investment income of $5.2B rose 7% from a year ago, largely on higher variable investment income primarily due to strong private equity returns.

Q4 total adjusted expenses of $18.1B fell from $18.2B in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency translation adjustments, was $57.65 at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $57.29 at Sept. 30, 2021.

Conference call on Feb. 3 at 9:00 AM ET.

Earlier, MetLife non-GAAP EPS of $2.56 beats by $1.10, revenue of $16.91B misses by $760M