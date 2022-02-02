Costco tops expectations with 9.5% U.S. comp for January
Feb. 02, 2022
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reported sales of $15.76B for the retail month of January. The tally was up 15.5% from the level seen last year. The shift of the Lunar New Year/Chinese New Year favorably impacted sales for Costco's international business.
- Comparable sales after factoring out gas and foreign exchange impact were up 10.8% during the month. The 9.5% jump in the U.S. comparable sales was far ahead of the consensus expectation for a rise of 6.4%.
- E-commerce sales increased 9.0% during January.
