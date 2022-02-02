Costco tops expectations with 9.5% U.S. comp for January

Big-Box Retailer Costco To Announce First Quarter Earnings

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reported sales of $15.76B for the retail month of January. The tally was up 15.5% from the level seen last year. The shift of the Lunar New Year/Chinese New Year favorably impacted sales for Costco's international business.
  • Comparable sales after factoring out gas and foreign exchange impact were up 10.8% during the month. The 9.5% jump in the U.S. comparable sales was far ahead of the consensus expectation for a rise of 6.4%.
  • E-commerce sales increased 9.0% during January.
  • See all the growth metrics on Costco.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.