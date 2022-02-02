Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer said that he doesn't expect stocks to have some gigantic rebound considering the Fed tightening and the current economic backdrop.

"We're getting a great bounce in the stocks that got smoked the most," Dwyer, Canaccord's chief market strategist, said in an interview on CNBC. "But when you have that kind of technical pattern coupled with still the Fed and economic backdrop it's going to take a little time to bottom them out. I don't think it's going to be up and off to the races like it was in the post pandemic scenario."

Dwyer's comments come as the financial markets ended Wednesday on a bullish note as two of the three major U.S. indices closed above their 100-day moving averages. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed positive and above the technical indicator.

"The best thing to do here is not make a catastrophic error," Dwyer said. "And by that I mean when you're into these market washes when you have less than 10% of stocks above the 10 day and the VIX is at 40 and ripping, that's not the time to get defensive. Just like it's not time to chase the S&P when it's up nearly 7% in two and a half days."

The S&P 500 has now finished in the green in the last four sessions, rising 8.6% from its Jan.24 low, surpassing its 200-and now 100-day moving averages. The Dow has also ended positively in four straight sessions mounting a 7.4% topside move from its recent Jan. 24 low.

"I don't think you can predict it in this kind of environment." Dwyer added. "I think we have to react to extremes."

