Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises acquires Fossil Power Systems

Feb. 02, 2022 4:42 PM ETBWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) acquired Fossil Power Systems (FPS) on Feb. 1.
  • FPS is a manufacturer of hydrogen, natural gas and renewable pulp and paper combustion equipment based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada.
  • “This acquisition is a natural extension of the long relationship our two companies have had for more than 35 years when B&W began serving as the exclusive supplier of FPS ignitors in the U.S.,” said FPS president Jonas Hackmann.
  • Last week, BW had said its unit bagged a $6M contract to provide advanced technologies to convert a Middle East chemical plant’s 6 boilers from oil to cleaner fuel.
