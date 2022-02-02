Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises acquires Fossil Power Systems
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) acquired Fossil Power Systems (FPS) on Feb. 1.
- FPS is a manufacturer of hydrogen, natural gas and renewable pulp and paper combustion equipment based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada.
- “This acquisition is a natural extension of the long relationship our two companies have had for more than 35 years when B&W began serving as the exclusive supplier of FPS ignitors in the U.S.,” said FPS president Jonas Hackmann.
- Last week, BW had said its unit bagged a $6M contract to provide advanced technologies to convert a Middle East chemical plant’s 6 boilers from oil to cleaner fuel.